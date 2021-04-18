Live

Watch CBSN Live

Axl Rose angry over "fat meme"

Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose is getting roasted on the internet over an unflattering picture. He has asked Google to erase the photo from the web but that's only fueling more memes. CBSN has a look at some of the memes going viral.
