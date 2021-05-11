Axios co-founders on how companies are cutting ties with NRA More than a dozen corporations say they're ending NRA member discounts and other perks in the wake of Florida's school shooting. In a statement, the NRA calls that "a shameful display of political and civic cowardice." Axios reports companies are increasingly stepping up on social issues where government has been reluctant or gridlocked. Mike Allen and Jim VandeHei, co-founders of Axios, join "CBS This Morning" with more on the NRA's reaction.