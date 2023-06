Awful air quality continues across Northeast U.S. due to Canadian wildfires Millions of Americans across several states are getting warned about hazardous air. Air quality alerts are in effect after hundreds of wildfires in Canada, many burning out of control, sent smoke streaming into the U.S. An eerie, orange haze moved in over parts of the Northeast, including New York City, where health officials are recommending people wear masks. CBS News' Lilia Luciano reports.