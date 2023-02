Avian influenza strain discovered in mammals, World Health Organization monitoring spread While H5N1 influenza, more commonly known as bird flu, can be transmitted to mammals, the World Health Organization says the risk to humans remains low and the organization is closely monitoring the spread. CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus joined Anne-Marie Green and Seth Doane to discuss the virus, the use of ChatGPT in the health care sector and answer medical questions from the public.