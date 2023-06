Nikola Jokic gives historic performance in Denver's game 3 NBA Finals win The Denver Nuggets beat the Heat in Miami Wednesday night, taking a 2-1 series lead in the NBA Finals. In the win, Denver star Nikola Jokic became the first player in NBA history to record 30 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in a finals game. Miami will host game four Friday night. Former NBA point guard and head coach Avery Johnson joined CBS News to talk about the series.