Average new car cost in U.S. up to $48,000, only one model selling for less than $20,000 The average new vehicle in the U.S. costs $48,000 and, this year, there was only one model on sale for less than $20,000, according to data from Cox Automotive. Jared Rosenholtz, editor-at-large for CarBuzz, joined CBS News to discuss how prices have changed over time and what it means for the industry.