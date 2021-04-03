Live

Avalanche survivor describes scene on Mt. Everest

Jon Kedrowski was at base camp on Mt. Everest when an earthquake triggered a deadly avalanche. Kedrowski says the wind from the avalanche created a "tornado-like" force. Scott Pelley spoke with Kedrowski about the moment of impact.
