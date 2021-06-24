Availability of generic HIV PrEP drugs highlights financial instability in virus prevention An increased number of pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEp drugs, are coming to the market to help lower the cost of for patients. However, the lower-cost options are raising questions over a drug pricing program known as 340B, that generates revenue for critical HIV care and resources. Dr. David Rosenthal, the medical director at the Center for Young Adult, Adolescent and Pediatric HIV at Northwell Health Great Neck New York, joins CBSN's Lana Zak with his analysis.