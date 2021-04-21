How Emmett Till's brutal death was a "flashpoint" for civil rights movement In her film for the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture, director Ava DuVernay included the brutal killing of 14-year-old Emmett Till, who was murdered after reportedly whistling at at white woman in 1955. In a conversation with "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King, DuVernay explains the powerful influence of Till's death, and draws a comparison to the 2012 shooting death of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin.