Automats making a return to American dining A style of dining that gained popularity in the Great Depression is reemerging: automats, which feature food vending machines that allow diners to pay for their meals and receive them from cubby-like compartments. The last one in New York City closed in the 1990s, but now some restaurateurs are brining them back. Stratis Morfogen, the creator of Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, an automat chain, joined CBS News to talk about the dining style.