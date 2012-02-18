Watch CBS News

Auto bail out a key issue for GOP in Mich.

In Michigan, car companies that may have gone out of business without a government bailout have added 15,000 manufacturing jobs since 2009. Anthony Mason reports on how the bailout issue will impact the GOP presidential race in Michigan.
