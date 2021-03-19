Live

Watch CBSN Live

Autism rates soar due to increased awareness

Doctors Holly Phillips and David Agus join “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss the week’s top medical stories including a surprising surge in Autism cases and a new study that suggests breast cancer might be preventable.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.