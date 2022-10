Authors say Jan. 6 panel is taking "corrective action" after Trump impeachment trial Politico's Rachael Bade and The Washington Post's Karoun Demirjian, authors of "Unchecked: The Untold Story Behind Congress's Botched Impeachments of Donald Trump." said on "Face the Nation" that the House Jan. 6 committee is taking "corrective action" after the "rushed" second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.