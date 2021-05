"Russian Roulette" authors discuss Putin's influence on American politics In their new book "Russian Roulette," authors Michael Isikoff and David Corn explore how far back, and far reaching, Russian meddling in the 2016 election actually went. They sat down with Elaine Quijano for "Red & Blue" to discuss new revelations about how Obama administration officials reacted to election interference, and what former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos has told investigators.