Authorities: “No idea” how many homes destroyed in Western wildfire chaos Firefighters out west continue to battle enormous wildfires that span across five states. More than 45 fires are burning. Massive flames have hit Washington state the hardest. President Obama has declared a state of emergency and authorities say they have no idea how many homes have been destroyed. Thousands of firefighters are on the lines, three died earlier this week in north-central Washington. Carter Evans spoke to the widow of one of those men.