Author Stefanie Wilder Taylor discusses sobering up in new book "Drunk-ish" Former stand-up comic and television producer Stefanie Wilder-Taylor is best known for her irreverent books on parenting, but in her new book "Drunk-ish," she takes a hard look at her use of alcohol while raising her kids. CBS News' Jeff Glor sits down with the author to talk more about the book and her journey with alcohol.