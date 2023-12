Author Sam Wasson explores the life and vision of filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola in new book Author Sam Wasson is no stranger to the lives of artists. He's written multiple books about the entertainment industry and its creators, and his new book looks at Francis Ford Coppola. In an interview with Jeff Glor, Wasson discusses why he wanted to write about Coppola, the highs and lows of his long Hollywood career, and his $120 million dollar bid to release a definitive masterpiece.