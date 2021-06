Author Sam Apple on "Ravenous: Otto Warburg, the Nazis, and the Search for the Cancer-Diet Connection" During World War II, Nazi Germany made enemies of Europe and much of the world. But the regime had another, lesser-known foe: the rising threat from a deadly disease. Dana Jacobson traveled to Philadelphia to speak with author Sam Apple, who uncovered a fascinating connection between the Nazis, a Jewish scientist and a breakthrough in cancer research that’s still being studied today.