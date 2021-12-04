Author Rowan Jacobsen searches for the elusive truffle in new book If you ask author Rowan Jacobsen what nature’s perfect scent is, he’ll say it’s the truffle. His new book “Truffle Hound” gives insight into how humans grow, hunt and crave this unique food. Truffles have been grown primarily in Europe and served almost exclusively in high-end restaurants, but as North Americans have made big advances growing truffles, they’ve become more accessible to the home cook. Jeff Glor explores the fascinating fungus.