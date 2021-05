Author of "It's All Relative" on building a worldwide family tree Learning where we come from has never been more popular with shows like "Finding Your Roots," ancestry websites and companies that analyze your DNA. Author A.J. Jacobs embarked on his own journey of discovery and chronicles it all in his fascinating and funny new book, "It's All Relative: Adventures Up and Down the World's Family Tree." Jacobs joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss his many experiences along the way.