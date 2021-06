Author Nicola Yoon discusses new novel "Instructions for Dancing" and following her passions Nicole Yoon burst onto the literary scene in 2015 with "Everything, Everything," a book that has now sold more than 2 million copies. She followed that a year later with "The Sun is Also a Star," and both novels have been turned into successful films. Now the author is back with "Instructions For Dancing," a book about a young girl who can see into the future as she grows up in Los Angeles.