Author Mitch Albom says he wanted to tell story of "lies and truth" in "The Little Liar" Bestselling author Mitch Albom is shedding light on some little known events that took place during one of history's darkest chapters. Albom talks with "CBS Mornings" about his new novel "The Little Liar," and why he aimed to tell the real story of Salonika, Greece, and its experience during World War II in his book.