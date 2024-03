Author Kara Swisher says "TikTok's not going away," but says changes are likely Tech journalist Kara Swisher, the author of "Burn Book," tells "Face the Nation" that although TikTok's leadership says the company is not controlled by the Chinese government, "every Chinese company I've covered has had the tentacles of the Chinese Communist Party involved in it, whether they like it or not." While she said changes are likely at TikTok, "TikTok's not going away, kids."