Author Jeff Goodell talks about his timely new book "The Heat Will Kill You" The month of July has broken plenty of weather records, and may go down as the hottest month in recorded history. For author Jeff Goodell, the extreme weather colliding with the release of his new book, "The Heat Will Kill You First" is no coincidence: He has been writing and warning about climate change for the past 20 years. Jeff Glor has more.