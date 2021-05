Author Jeannette Walls on "The Glass Castle" Her upbringing in Welch, W. Va., was anything but conventional, but after moving to New York and establishing herself as a high-society columnist, Jeannette Walls confronted her past upon spotting her mother, a squatter, rooting through a dumpster for food. Her bestselling memoir, "The Glass Castle," is now a film starring Brie Larson, Naomi Watts and Woody Harrelson. Martha Teichner talked with Walls about her unique life journey.