Author James Patterson on TV debut of "Zoo" and giving back In the last decade, Patterson sold more books than any other author, and 114 of them became New York Times bestsellers, helping him sell 305 million copies. His latest novels out this month are adult thriller “Truth or Die” and “Just My Rotten Luck,” part of the middle school kid series. His 2012 book “Zoo” is being turned into a thrilling summer TV Series, premiering Tuesday on CBS. Patterson joins “CBS This Morning” with a preview of the series.