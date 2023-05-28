Watch CBS News

Author Isabel Allende on "The Wind Knows My Name"

Chilean-born author Isabel Allende has written more than two dozen books that have been translated into some 40 languages. The 80-year-old Allende, whose latest novel is "The Wind Knows My Name," talks with correspondent Rita Braver about her tumultuous family history, which inspired her stories' passionate and courageous characters; how her 1982 bestseller "House of the Spirits" changed her life; and about her foundation, which supports groups trying to help young girls at risk around the world.
