Author Emma Brown's new book tackles challenges of American boyhood

Washington Post investigative reporter and author Emma Brown joins "CBS This Morning" with her new book, "To Raise a Boy: Classrooms, Locker Rooms, Bedrooms, and the Hidden Struggles of American Boyhood." In the wake of the #MeToo movement, Brown asked herself, "How will I raise my son to be different?" That question led to her traveling the country, speaking to hundreds of coaches, educators, parents and boys. She talks about her research, the challenges boys face, and what parents and educators can do to better raise and support them.
