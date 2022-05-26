Watch CBS News

Author Dave Cullen on lessons learned from Parkland, Columbine in the wake of Uvalde school shooting

March for Our Lives is planning a nationwide protest this June in response to the Uvalde school shooting, roughly four years after the shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida that killed 17 people. Vanity fair contributor Dave Cullen is the author of best-sellers "Columbine" and "Parkland: Birth of a Movement." He joined CBS News' Anne-Marie Green to discuss the lessons learned from those tragedies.
