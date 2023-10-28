Author Curtis Chin on new memoir "Everything I Learned, I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant" Across the country, vibrant Chinatowns have been a place for immigrants to land, establish roots and grow businesses, but forces like gentrification, real estate development and more have threatened such areas. In his memoir, "Everything I Learned, I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant," author Curtis Chin, who was raised in Detroit's Chinatown, details those forces and how they impact such communities. Dana Jacobson has more.