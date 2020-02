Author claims Russian "spy games" never ended... Many Americans thought that the “spy games” between the Soviet Union and U.S. ended with the Cold War over three decades ago. However, a new book claims that Russian spying on Moscow’s perceived enemies in the West evolved and intensified since its assumed end. Gordon Corera, author of “Russians Among Us: Sleeper Cells, Ghost Stories, and the Hunt for Putin’s Spies,” joins “CBS This Morning.”