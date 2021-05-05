Author Brené Brown on why echo chambers breed loneliness Social scientist and bestselling author Brené Brown has spent more than a decade studying vulnerability, courage, shame and empathy. The Houston resident, who recently withstood Hurricane Harvey's path, has a new book called "Braving the Wilderness: The Quest for True Belonging and the Courage to Stand Alone." She joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the greatest barrier to belonging, the dangers of "ideological bunkers," and why we need to hold hands with strangers.