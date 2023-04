Author Angie Thomas on writing, “Nic Blake and the Remarkables" and "Black Girl Magic" New York Times bestselling author Angie Thomas of "The Hate U Give" and "On the Come Up" joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss her first book for middle schoolers called "Nic Blake and the Remarkables: The Manifestor Prophecy." She also discusses the importance of seeing a young Black girl with magic at the center of her own story.