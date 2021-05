Author Andy Weir on new novel and why he believes COVID-19 will be the last pandemic Author Andy Weir's debut space adventure rocketed to the top of the best-seller lists and inspired the Oscar-nominated film, "The Martian." Now the author is back with "Project Hail Mary," about a lone astronaut's last-ditch effort to save humanity from a mortal threat. "CBS This Morning: Saturday" co-host Jeff Glor catches up with Weir.