Author and historian John A. Farrell on "The Takeout" - 3/12/2023 Author and historian John A. Farrell joins Major Garrett on "The Takeout" to discuss his book "Ted Kennedy: A Life." Farrell says Kennedy "was like a shark" because, like a shark, if he stopped moving, he would drown. Farrell and Garrett also discuss how Clarence Darrow became the attorney for "the damned."