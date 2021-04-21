Live

Watch CBSN Live

Australian Orangutan creates song

An orangutan at Australia's Adelaide Zoo composed a jazz song with the help of his zoo keeper. In honor of World Orangutan Day, the zoo released his song to the public. CBSN's Vlad Duthiers has the details.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.