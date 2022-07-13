Austin Tice's parents discuss their decadelong fight to bring their son home It's been nearly 10 years since former Marine and freelance journalist Austin Tice was kidnapped in Syria amid the country's civil war. His parents told media outlets President Biden assured them at a May meeting that his administration would open discussions with the Syrian government over their son's detention. It's not clear if any such talks have been held. Tice's parents Marc and Debra Tice joined CBS News to talk about their ongoing efforts to bring their son home.