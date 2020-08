Aurora police chief pledges changes in officer training after Black family’s terrifying encounter Aurora, Colorado's police chief promises changes in officer training after a Black family's terrifying encounter with police. Eyewitness video shows four kids, aged six to 17, face down in a parking lot, swarmed by officers. They mistook the family's car for a stolen vehicle. Errol Barnett reports on how the police chief of that Denver suburb is responding to this alarming incident.