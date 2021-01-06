Live

Watch CBSN Live

Audio threatens to "avenge" Iranian General Soleimani one year after his death: CBS News Exclusive

As Congress prepares to count the Electoral College vote, federal agents are investigating a threat to attack the U.S. Capitol – after it was broadcast over radio frequencies used by pilots. The message, obtained exclusively by CBS News, said the attack would "avenge" Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. drone strike last year. Catherine Herridge reports on the threat, which sources say the government does not believe to be credible.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue