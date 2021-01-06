Audio threatens to "avenge" Iranian General Soleimani one year after his death: CBS News Exclusive As Congress prepares to count the Electoral College vote, federal agents are investigating a threat to attack the U.S. Capitol – after it was broadcast over radio frequencies used by pilots. The message, obtained exclusively by CBS News, said the attack would "avenge" Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. drone strike last year. Catherine Herridge reports on the threat, which sources say the government does not believe to be credible.