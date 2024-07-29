Audio recordings: Officer Sean Grayson had disciplinary issues before he shot Sonya Massey Audio recordings obtained by CBS News reveal that almost two years prior to the shooting of Sonya Massey in her Springfield, Illinois home, deputy Sean Grayson was reprimanded for putting false information in his police reports. He was then working for the Logan County (Ill.) Sheriff's office. "If we can't trust what you say and what you see, we can't have you in our uniform," a supervisor can be heard saying. Grayson, who was a deputy with the Sangamon County sheriff's department when Massey was killed, has pleaded not guilty to murder charges. His attorney declined to comment.