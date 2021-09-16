Attorney with ties to Clinton campaign accused of lying to FBI in Russia investigation An attorney working for a firm representing Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign is being charged with allegedly making false statements to the FBI during the campaign. The indictment against Michael Sussmann says he "lied about the capacity" in which he was providing allegations to the FBI regarding possible links between a Russian bank and a company owned by former President Trump. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson, a Loyola Law School professor, joined CBSN's "Red and Blue" to discuss.