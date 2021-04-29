Live

Attorney shot dead at busy Atlanta intersection

Atlanta police have identified 39-year-old Raylon Browning as the suspect they say approached attorney Trinh Huynh as she walked in a crosswalk April 3, 2017 and opened fire, killing her. A motive remains unclear.
