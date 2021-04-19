Live

AG won't make final decisions in Clinton email probe

Attorney General Loretta Lynch has decided not to make the final decisions in the investigation of Hillary Clinton's email server, following Lynch's controversial private meeting with former President Bill Clinton. A Justice Department official tells CBS News Lynch will announce Friday that she will accept the recommendation of career prosecutors on whether or not to file charges. Nancy Cordes reports from Washington, where Clinton's opponents want Lynch to completely step away from the case.
