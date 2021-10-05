Justice Department and FBI investigating "disturbing" uptick in violence against school employees Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the FBI on Monday to help address an uptick in violence and threats against public school employees. It follows an urgent request by the National School Boards Association for a federal investigation and increased security. The organization has compared the threats to domestic terrorism. USA Today's national education reporter Erin Richards joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with details on the federal response and the "culture war" issues at the center of the unruly behavior.