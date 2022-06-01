Watch CBS News

Attempted Reagan assassin granted full freedom

John Hinckley Jr., who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan in 1981, is set to be unconditionally released in two weeks. Hinckley spent over two decades in a mental institution and has been living under federal supervision.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.