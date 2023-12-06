Watch CBS News

Attacks in 2 Texas cities left 6 dead, 3 injured

Six people are dead, and three are injured, including two police officers, after multiple attacks in Austin and San Antonio Tuesday. A suspect is in custody, according to police officials. CBS News correspondent Janet Shamlian reports.
