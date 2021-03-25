Live

Watch CBSN Live

Atlas V launches from Cape Canaveral, Florida

A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket blasted off boosting a classified satellite into space. The rocket put on a brief but spectacular show as the booster knifed through low clouds and disappeared from view.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.