Atlantic article argues U.S. cynicism poses threat to basic institutions A recent article published by The Atlantic argues that the U.S. has been so saturated with cynicism that it's threatening some of the country's most basic institutions, including politics and science. The piece, titled "American Cynicism Has Reached a Breaking Point," delves into how the U.S. got here and whether American culture can meet the moment and rise above the rancor. The Atlantic's Megan Garber, who wrote the article, joined CBSN to discuss.