Atlanta's water system faces extensive overhaul

Atlanta's water needs in 2014 rely on a system designed in 1875, and built piecemeal ever since. Atlanta has 1,600 miles of pipe, and needs to repair or replace 10 percent of them in the next five years. Mark Strassmann reports.
