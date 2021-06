Atlanta boosts city's police budget amid rising crime Atlanta plans to increase its police budget after initially considering steep cuts last summer in the wake of the death of George Floyd. It's among a number of cities across the country that are making similar moves amid rising crime. Local news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution J.D. Capelouto joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on how the discussion over "defund the police" has changed.